Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

FENC stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.