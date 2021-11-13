Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $507.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

