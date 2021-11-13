Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $155.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.90.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.