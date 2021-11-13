Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 52,757.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNLC opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.60.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

