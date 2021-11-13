Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 66,479 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

