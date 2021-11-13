Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 15,633 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,703% compared to the typical volume of 867 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.92 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,445.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

