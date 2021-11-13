Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 41,362 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of SmartFinancial worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.