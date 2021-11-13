Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

