Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEF. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. Greif has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

