FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FSK opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,940 shares of company stock valued at $412,118 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

