Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,710,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

