Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) to “Hold”

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $4,284,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

