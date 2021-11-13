JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $282,000 Stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Exagen were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

