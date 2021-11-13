AtonRa Partners Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AtonRa Partners lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Biogen were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,059,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $270.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.40 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.19 and a 200 day moving average of $312.25.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.95.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

