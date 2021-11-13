AtonRa Partners Takes $1.07 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 63.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 54,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $125,691.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,937,460 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

