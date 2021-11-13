Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 200.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 25.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

