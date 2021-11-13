JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 46.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MG opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 million, a P/E ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

