JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 31,098 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 25,915.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

EYPT stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.18. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.