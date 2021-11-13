JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Immersion worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 25.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Immersion by 366.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $223.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $4,704,073.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $3,654,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

