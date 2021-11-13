JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $296,000 Stock Position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CASI opened at $1.08 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

