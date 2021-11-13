Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $528.00 at Citigroup

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $510.00 to $528.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $503.51.

NYSE:HUM opened at $445.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $3,285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 385.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $8,561,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $15,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

