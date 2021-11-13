Citigroup Lowers Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.79.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. Livent has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -347.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

