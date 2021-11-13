Compass Point Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Compass Point currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Shares of HST opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

