Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lifted by Analyst

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.98%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

