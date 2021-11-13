Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 317.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.14) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth $57,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

