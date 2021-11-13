Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

APTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

