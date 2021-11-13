RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REAL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. RealReal has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.74.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $193,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,771,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,476,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $51,284.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,004. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RealReal by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,548,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 698,689 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

