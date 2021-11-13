Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.99

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.99 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 8383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,578 shares of company stock worth $23,302,051 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,199,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,085,000 after buying an additional 50,862 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,205,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,477,000 after buying an additional 102,981 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

