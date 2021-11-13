Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 4.5%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 11.63 and last traded at 11.80. Approximately 24,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,732,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Cowen started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.43.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 14.73.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.