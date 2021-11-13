Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 339,922 shares.The stock last traded at $99.29 and had previously closed at $98.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $261,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,524.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $16,850,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2,195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

