Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. 21,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,279,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,532,000 after acquiring an additional 823,979 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,335,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,039 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Zhihu by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Zhihu by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,277,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after acquiring an additional 877,250 shares during the last quarter. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

