B. Riley Comments on Telos Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Telos in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Telos stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

