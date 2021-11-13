TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 37,085 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSPQ. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

