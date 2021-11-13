Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

