BMO Capital Markets Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$13.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

