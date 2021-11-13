JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.