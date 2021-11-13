Analysts Offer Predictions for Stingray Digitl’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.