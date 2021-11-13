Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.93.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $303.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28. The company has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 324.6% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 159,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 111,168 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 288.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 161,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $13,329,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 195.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,428,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $710,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

