Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Raised by Analyst

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

