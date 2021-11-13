Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 166,640 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.53% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,934 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 264,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BNED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNED opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.39. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

