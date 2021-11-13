Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $8,642,785.60 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Uday Yadav also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27.

ETN stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.54. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $175.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

