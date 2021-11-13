Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $6,795,664.25 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $3,602,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76.

On Monday, November 1st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92.

On Friday, October 29th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26.

ARES opened at $86.53 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

