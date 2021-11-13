Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.

PPRQF opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

