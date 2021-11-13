Financial Analysis: Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTLC) versus Its Rivals

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: OTLC) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Oncotelic Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -97.61% -49.71% Oncotelic Therapeutics Competitors -3,705.63% -129.51% -26.81%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oncotelic Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oncotelic Therapeutics Competitors 5186 19056 41189 796 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.69%. Given Oncotelic Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncotelic Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oncotelic Therapeutics $1.74 million -$9.97 million N/A Oncotelic Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -620.34

Oncotelic Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncotelic Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oncotelic Therapeutics rivals beat Oncotelic Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development. The Mateon/Oxigene segment develops Vascular Disrupting Agent (CA4P and Oxi4503). The Oncotelic segment develops OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta- for the treatment of cancers. Oncotelic Therapeutics was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

