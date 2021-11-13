Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SGFY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $3,923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,951 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $1,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 472.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 147,159 shares during the period.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

