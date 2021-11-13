Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.11.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of SGFY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $3,923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,951 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $1,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 472.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 147,159 shares during the period.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
