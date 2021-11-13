SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SMCAY opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. SMC has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.86.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SMC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 23.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMC will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

