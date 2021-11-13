RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$25.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

