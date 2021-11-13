RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$25.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

