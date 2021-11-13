JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,686 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Legacy Housing worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,011 shares of company stock worth $3,999,224. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. On average, analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

