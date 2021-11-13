JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

