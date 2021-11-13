Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.31% of Express worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 154.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Express by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

EXPR opened at $4.27 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $286.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The company had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

